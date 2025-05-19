Samsung’s 2025 OLED TV Range Supports Nvidia G-SYNC

Samsung has confirmed its new 2025 OLED TV series are now compatible with Nvidia G-SYNC that will bring smoother and tear-free gameplay to the bigger screen.

With Nvidia G-SYNC support, Samsung TVs can sync its refresh rate with the GPU’s frame rate for an immersive and stutter-free gaming experience. Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator technology is capable of up to 165Hz of refresh rate and is also comaptible with G-SYNC’s competitive technology from AMD called the FreeSync Premium Pro.

The 2025 Samsung OLED TVs come with many gaming-centric features like the AI Auto Game Mode that analyzes the game content to optimize picture and sound settings, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to minimize input lag and deliver instant response, and Samsung Gaming Hub, giving access to multiple game streaming services like Xbox or GeForce NOW.