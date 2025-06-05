Samsung Expands Digital Lending Program to Bespoke AI Appliances in India

Samsung has extended its digital financing initiative, Samsung Finance+ to cover its range of Bespoke AI appliances in India. The Bespoke AI line is Samsung’s premium range of home appliances and offering quick lending approvals will help the company to broaden the access of its higher-end consumer electronics.

Developed by the Samsung’s R&D teams in Bangalore and Delhi, Samsung Finance+ offers fully digital loan processing with approvals in under 15 minutes. The service works on both online at samsung.com and in retail outlets across India with DMI Finance as the finance partner.

At physical retail locations, customers can complete KYC verification and credit scoring directly at Samsung Finance+ desks. If approved, loans are disbursed quickly and can be repaid through various installment plans tailored to different income levels and purchase sizes.

Samsung’s Bespoke AI range in India includes refrigerators, washing machines and an air conditioner.