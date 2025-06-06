Samsung showcased its color e-paper digital signage solution before and now they have officially launched the 32-inch EM32DX Color E-Paper. The new color e-paper is energy-efficient that barely consumes any power (less than 0.005W) while displaying static images. The display supports QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) and features Samsung’s advanced color imaging algorithm to optimize color accuracy and readability, making them as real as traditional paper posters and retail stands.

In terms of weight and thickness, the EM32DX weighs 2.5kg and is just 17.9mm in thickness. It supports VESA mount and comes with two USB-C ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 8GB storage and a removable 4600mAh battery, allowing the signage to be displayed without connecting the power source.

The EM32DX is priced around $1500 and can be controlled via the Samsung E-Paper app on Android and iOS mobile devices or the Samsung VXT platform.