Samsung and OpenAI Collaborate to Drive Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

OpenAI and several Samsung affiliates signed a letter of intent (LOI) that will help AI advancements quicker. Different Samsung affiliates will work on different objectives with Samsung Electronics aiming to supply high-performance DRAM chips to support OpenAI’s “Stargate” initiative. With the plan to manufacture up to 900,000 wafers of DRAM per month, this accelerated capacity will help OpenAI power their advanced AI models.

Samsung SDS, the group’s IT services arm, will work with OpenAI on the design, development and operation of AI data centers while also act as a reseller to deliver ChatGPT’s enterprise services in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries will partner with OpenAI to research and develop floating data centers, a concept aimed at reducing land use, cooling costs and carbon emissions.