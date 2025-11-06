Samsung Introduces microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2

Samsung has introduced its first line of microSD Express cards, targeting the new P9 Express series as a high-speed storage solution with faster data transfer aimed at Nintendo Switch 2 users.

Available in 256GB and 512GB capacities, the P9 Express is the first microSD product from Samsung to use the PCIe interface and NVMe protocol that helps it to achieve a sequential read speeds of up to 800MB/s, which is roughly four times faster than typical UHS-I microSD cards.

Samsung says the cards are optimized for gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch 2 and comes with a number of features like the Host Memory Buffer (HMB) support, which allows the host device’s memory to accelerate data access and Dynamic Thermal Guard (DTG) technology that helps manage temperature and maintain performance during extended use.

The P9 Express features Samsung’s 6-proof durability, meaning protection from water, extreme temperatures, X-rays, magnetic fields, drops, and wear with support for the Magician software.

The P9 Express cards are now available through Samsung.com and select retailers with the 256GB card retailing for $54.99, and the 512GB version is priced at $99.99. The cards are backed with a 3-year warranty.

Product Page [Amazon]