Samsung Will Host a Pre-CES ‘The First Look’ Event

Every year, Samsung schedules a special press event before CES opens, and it’s no surprise that it will also host a pre-CES event early next year. Titled The First Look, Samsung will host it at the Wynn Las Vegas, two days ahead of the start of CES 2026.

Samsung plans to unveil its vision for its DX (Device eXperience) division for 2026, including AI-driven customer experiences across devices with TM Roh, CEO and Head of the DX Division, expected to deliver the keynote address. Two other senior executives — SW Yong (President and Head of Visual Display Business) and Cheolgi Kim (Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliances Business) — will also speak to outline their respective business plans for the coming year.

The pre-CES event is generally a focused gathering for the media to get a closer look at the upcoming lineup but given how Samsung is hyping it up, expect some interesting announcements.

The event will be live streamed on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung Electronics’ official YouTube channel and as well as Samsung TV Plus, the company’s FAST(free, ad-supported TV streaming) service