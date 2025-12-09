Samsung Launches One UI 8.5 Beta; Brings Improved Features, Security

Samsung has announced the beta program version of One UI 8.5 with Galaxy S25 series owners, being one of the first recipients to experience Samsung’s improved user interface. The beta is available from today via the Samsung Members app in select markets including India, South Korea, Germany, the UK, Poland and the US. So what does One UI 8.5 bring to the table?

For starters, the Photo Assist tool has been enhanced to allow continuous editing of images — users can create, iterate, and review multiple versions of a photo before choosing which to keep. The update also improves sharing via Quick Share: the feature can now recognize people in photos and proactively suggest sending images directly to those contacts.

Next up are cross-device features. A new Storage Share option will let users access files stored on one Galaxy device from another device’s file manager — for example, viewing phone files from a tablet, PC, or compatible Samsung TV. Additionally, Audio Broadcast allows phones to broadcast voice — via the phone’s built-in microphone — to nearby LE Audio/Auracast-enabled devices, making it useful for group scenarios, such as tours or events.

Samsung has also bolstered the One UI 8.5 security with several new protections. A Theft Protection feature is designed to safeguard lost or stolen devices and their data while the Failed Authentication Lock automatically locks the screen after repeated incorrect fingerprint, PIN or password attempts. The update also expands Identity Check to cover more settings, requiring re-authentication for sensitive changes.