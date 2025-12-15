Samsung Will Reportedly Stop SATA SSD Production

The surge in DRAM demand for AI use made prices soar sky high, and going by the latest claim, it seems NAND SSDs seem to be headed the same way. According to a video by Moore’s Law Is Dead (MILD) , Samsung may stop producing SATA SSDs in the coming months.

While phasing out SATA-based SSDs was bound to happen considering how NVMe SSDs are efficient when it comes to price-to-performance but SATA SSDs are still used by many. This business decision is said to be a “genuine supply reduction” that would tighten the supply of NAND flash memory in the short and medium-term that will unfortunately drive the prices of all SSDs.

According to MLID, the prices are expected to ease out in 2027-28, which should coincide with the demand for local AI workloads and the upcoming PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Via