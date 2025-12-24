Samsung Electronics has unveiled its 2026 Odyssey gaming monitor lineup, headlined by record-breaking refresh rates and the introduction of glasses-free 3D technology at 6K resolution. The five new models will be on public display at CES 2026 in January.

Odyssey 3D: Glasses-Free 6K Spatial Gaming

The flagship Odyssey 3D (G90XH) is a 32-inch 6K IPS display that uses real-time eye tracking to deliver a 3D effect without the need for specialized eyewear. The monitor adjusts the image depth and perspective based on the user’s eye position and supports 2D-to-3D conversion. Furthermore, the monitor supports 6,144 x 3,456 (6K) resolution, native 165Hz refresh rate and a “Dual Mode” that bumps up the refresh rate to 330Hz at 3K resolution, DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 support. Games like Stellar Blade, The First Berserker: Khazan, Lies of P: Overture will support optimized 3D effects.

Odyssey G6: Breaking the 1,000Hz Barrier

Targeting the competitive e-sports market, the 27-inch Odyssey G6 (G60H) is the first monitor to offer a 1,040Hz refresh rate via its Dual Mode (operating at HD resolution). It boasts 600Hz refresh rate at QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) and is compatible with both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Expanded Odyssey G8 Series

The G8 series now includes three high-resolution options tailored for different use cases. The 32-inch Odyssey G8 G80HS features an IPS panel, native 6K resolution at 165Hz and a Dual Mode that hits 330Hz at 3K mode.

The 27-inch Odyssey G8 G80HF is a high-pixel-density 5K IPS display with a native 180Hz refresh rate and up to 360Hz refresh rate at QHD resolution.

Finally, the Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SH) has a QD-OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate support. It brings Glare Free viewing, 300-nit brightness, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and 98W USB-C port. Additionally, the DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20) supports up to 80Gbps bandwidth for seamless HDR and VRR playback.