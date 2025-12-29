Samsung Electronics has announced that Google Photos is coming to its smart TV ecosystem. Starting in early 2026, Samsung TV owners will be able to access their personal cloud-based photo libraries directly on their television screens, marking the first time Google Photos has been natively integrated into a TV manufacturer’s platform with these specific features.

The integration will be rolled out in phases throughout 2026, focusing on three core functionalities: curated memories, AI-driven content creation, and personalized search results.

Memories (Q1 2026) will launch as a six-month exclusive for Samsung TVs, which will display curated stories organized by people, locations, and events. It is designed to sync automatically once a user signs into their Google Account.

Create with AI (Late 2026) will take advantage of the Nano Banana-themed templates and support features like Remix that will change the artistic style of a photo or convert photos into short videos with Photo to Video.

Personalized Results (Late 2026) will allow users to view automated slideshows based on specific themes or metadata topics, such as “hiking” or “Paris.”

In addition to the standalone app, Google Photos will also be integrated into Samsung’s existing software for proper integration. The Vision AI Companion (VAC) will enable Google Photos to supply data to Samsung’s multi-agent AI platform to highlight memories contextually, and Daily+ and Daily Board will let photos surface within Samsung’s ambient mode interfaces, allowing the TV to act as a digital photo frame when not in active use.

Samsung will showcase the 2026 TV lineup at CES 2026 next week.