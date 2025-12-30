Samsung brings Galaxy A17 5G and Tab A11+ to the United States

Samsung has expanded its 2026 smart devices portfolio with the Galaxy A17 5G and the Galaxy Tab A11+ tablet. Launching in early January in the US, both devices are designed to bring high-end software features and improved durability to the budget-conscious segment. The Galaxy A17 5G will be available starting January 7 for $199.99, while the Galaxy Tab A11+ follows on January 8 with a starting price of $249.99.

The Galaxy A17 5G aligns with Samsung’s latest software strategy, offering six years of security updates and six generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades. This longevity is paired with a hardware build featuring an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating and a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the device is powered by an Exynos 1330 processor and a 5,000mAh battery capable of 25W fast charging. The camera has also been upgraded with a 50MP main sensor that includes Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for improved low-light performance.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab A11+ introduces several “firsts” for the Tab A series, most notably the integration of Google’s Circle to Search feature. The 11-inch tablet features a 90Hz refresh rate, a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and is powered by a MediaTek MT8775 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also supports Samsung DeX in a standalone mode, allowing users to utilize a desktop-like interface directly on the tablet screen without the need for an external monitor.

Both devices are heavily integrated with Google’s Gemini AI, allowing users to perform complex tasks through conversational voice commands. While the Galaxy A17 5G focuses on providing a slimmed-down, durable smartphone experience, the Galaxy Tab A11+ positions itself as a versatile family device with a metal unibody design and enhanced multitasking capabilities.