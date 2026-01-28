Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition, a limited edition of its foldable phone designed exclusively for athletes competing in the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Featuring blue back glass and a gold metal frame, and complemented with a magnetic case adorned with a gold laurel leaf motif, Samsung plans to give the device to around 3,800 athletes from 90 countries starting January 30.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition comes with special Olympic Winter Games–themed wallpaper created specifically for Milano Cortina 2026 and is pre-loaded with a curated suite of essential apps and services to support athletes throughout Milano Cortina 2026.

Athletes can access the phone’s Dual Recording feature, which allows them to capture both what they see and their own reactions in a single shot by using the rear and front cameras at the same time. A specialized Now Brief feature will offer personalized daily updates, integrating data from the Athlete365 platform to deliver competition news, calendar events, and fitness summaries.

The phone will also be equipped with a Galaxy Athlete Card to encourage athletes exchange profiles and participate in interactive activities.

The phone will be distributed at Olympic Villages across six cities from January 30 and will be pre-loaded with a 100GB 5G eSIM and an on-device AI Interpreter for real-time translation.