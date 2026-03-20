Samsung is has launched a new initiative called “Galaxy Forever” to ensure the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra remains within reach for enthusiasts, despite rising hardware costs.

The Galaxy Forever program aims to simplify the upgrade cycle, making it easier for users to jump to the latest Ultra model every year without the massive financial burden.

What is the Samsung ‘Galaxy Forever’ Program?

The core philosophy behind “Galaxy Forever” is accessibility. As flagship prices continue to climb due to advanced AI integration and expensive 3nm chipsets, Samsung realizes that a traditional $1,200+ upfront cost (or standard 24-month financing) might be a barrier for some.

Key features of the Galaxy Forever initiative include:

Guaranteed Buy-Back: A high-value trade-in or buy-back price guaranteed at the time of purchase.

Flexible Upgrades: The ability to switch to the Galaxy S27 Ultra (or whatever comes next) after just 12 months.

Integrated Insurance: Potential bundling of Samsung Care+ to ensure the device remains in “trade-in” condition.

Affordable Monthly Tiers: A subscription-style model that prioritizes usage over total ownership.

Flexible Ownership: How the ‘Galaxy Forever’ Program Works

Samsung is prioritizing financial flexibility with the Galaxy Forever initiative. Whether you prefer using a credit card or Samsung’s own financing platform, the program is designed to get you into a new flagship every year without the “sticker shock.”

For Credit Card Users

If you purchase your Galaxy S26 Ultra via a credit card, you have two clear paths once the first 12 months are up:

– The Upgrade Path: Return your device for a guaranteed 50% buyback value, which effectively covers the remaining balance and lets you jump straight into the next Galaxy flagship.

– The Retention Path: If you’ve fallen in love with your device and want to keep it, you can simply pay off the remaining 50% balance through an additional 12-month no-cost EMI plan.

For Samsung Finance+ Users

Users opting for Samsung Finance+ enjoy an even more streamlined process:

– Return & Refresh: At the end of the 12-month cycle, simply return the phone to upgrade to the latest model.

– One-Time Settlement: To keep the device permanently, users can pay the remaining 50% balance as a lump sum in the 13th month.

Where to Join ‘Galaxy Forever’?

Samsung is casting a wide net to ensure this program is accessible to everyone from power users to students. You can enroll in the Galaxy Forever program through the following channels:

Online: Available directly via Samsung.com.

Offline: Rolling out across more than 1,500 Samsung Experience Stores throughout India.

Exclusive Portals: Samsung has extended these benefits to the Corporate+ and Student+ online stores, offering tailored deals for professionals and campus shoppers.

Why This Matters for Samsung Fans

It signals that Samsung is moving toward a Phone-as-a-Service model. By lowering the entry barrier for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung can maintain a loyal user base that stays within the ecosystem, consistently using the latest hardware and software features.