Samsung announces Galaxy A71 with Snapdragon 730 processor



Along with the Galaxy A51, Samsung also unveiled the successor to the Galaxy A70, the A71. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 730 processor and comes with a large 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. Galaxy A71 has the option of 6GB/8GB RAM and comes with 128GB storage and supports micro SD cards up to 512GB.

Galaxy A71 features four rear cameras with a 64-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel depth, and 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is 32-megapixel. It also features a 3.5-mm audio jack and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The battery of the device is 4000mAh with 25W fast charging support. The phone will come with Android 10 out-of-the-box running on OneUI2.

Galaxy A71 comes in four colours – Black, Blue, Silver and Pink. The pricing and availability of the device is not yet confirmed.

