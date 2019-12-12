Samsung launches Galaxy A51 with quad cameras and Android 10



Samsung Vietnam had unveiled the promo video of an upcoming Galaxy A 2020 series device. Today, the device, Galaxy A51 has been officially launched by Samsung in Vietnam. Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The highlight of the phone is the rear quad cameras that have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens (a first in any Samsung device), 12-megapixel super wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front 32-megapixel camera is a punch-hole type in the display at the center, resembling the Note10 series camera. The phone is powered by Exynos 9611 processor and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.



It has a 4000mAh battery with support for 15W quick charge. The fingerprint sensor is under the screen and the device also supports the face unlock feature. Another highlight of the phone is that it will come pre-installed with Android 10 with One UI2, while other Samsung devices are yet to receive the stable version of Android 10. The phone will go on sale from 27 December in Vietnam for 7,990,000 Vietnamese Dong (approx USD 350). Galaxy A51 is available in four colours – Black, White, Blue, and Pink.