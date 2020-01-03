Samsung goes lighter with S10 Lite and Note10 Lite



Samsung has unveiled its affordable version of S10 and Note10 devices, the S10 Lite and Note10 Lite. The Lite versions of the device feature the same camera innovations from Samsung, S Pen and other tools.

Both the devices, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays measuring 6.7-inch in size. The S10 Lite features a triple camera setup with a 5-megapixel macro lens, 48-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Note10 Lite triple camera is 12-megapixel across ultra-wide, wide-angle and telephone lens. Both phones have a 32-megapixel front camera.

The S10 Lite runs on a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor whereas the Note10 Lite 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the battery front, as compared to the 4000mAh battery in the current Note10 devices, Samsung has upped the power to 4500mAh. The devices will run on One UI2 on Android 10 out-of-the-box and come with usual Samsung applications like Bixby, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Health. These devices are also secured with Samsung Knox.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue while Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will be on display at CES 2020. Samsung has not revealed the pricing of the devices.