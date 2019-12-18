Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite to launch soon, press renders leak



Samsung has been working on the cheaper version of the Galaxy Note10. Today press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite have leaked revealing the device completely.

Like the current Galaxy Note10 devices and recently launched Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, the Galaxy Note10 Lite features Infinity-O display with a punch-hole camera at the centre. There is a large camera module at the rear which houses the triple camera setup. The buttons, power and volume controls are on the right side, which are on the left side in Galaxy Note10 and Note10+. The S Pen is in the same colour as the device and one of the most major change is the presence of a 3.5-mm audio jack.



As per reports, the Galaxy Note10 Lite’s S Pen will feature Bluetooth 5.1 which will provide the precise location of the same is separated from the phone. The hardware specifications are yet to be confirmed, however, it is assumed that the device will run on Samsung’s own Exynos processor and Snapdragon 855 in few countries. The pricing of the device is expected to start from USD 800 (approx Rs. 55,000).

