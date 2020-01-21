Galaxy Note10 Lite will go on sale from February 3 in India

As expected, Samsung has made the Galaxy Note10 Lite official for the Indian market. The phone takes on the likes of OnePlus 7T and other affordable flagship devices with features from its superior Galaxy Note10 phone but at a more affordable price tag.

A Galaxy Note device is incomplete without an S Pen and Galaxy Note10 Lite also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen support that allows users to doodle, take notes and even take pictures, act as a presentation clicker and more.

On the front, there’s a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Full HD+ display (2400×1080) with an aspect ratio of 20:9, built-in fingerprint sensor and ultra-thin bezel.

The phone is powered by a 10nm octa-core processor, 6 or 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card and a large 4500mAh battery with fast charging support.

However, the biggest change, when compared, with Galaxy Note10 Lite’s elder sibling is the camera. The triple camera setup at the back is positioned differently with three 12MP sensors catering to user’s ultra-wide, wide and telephoto needs. There’s a 32MP camera on the front for selfies.

The phone will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colours and comes bundled with Samsung earphones in the box. With pre-bookings underway, the phone will go on sale nationwide from February 3 and is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB variant or Rs. 40,999 for 8GB. Samsung is also running an upgrade offer that knocks down the phone’s price by up to Rs. 5,000, effectively making the starting price of phone from Rs. 33,999.