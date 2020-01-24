Galaxy S10 Lite will sell in India for Rs. 39,999

Shortly after announcing the Galaxy Note10 Lite for the Indian market, Samsung has revealed the pricing and availability for the Galaxy S10 Lite. The phone’s Lite moniker doesn’t do justice as the phone seem to be nicely spec’d for modern needs. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and packs in 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The phone has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and even features 4500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, which is bundled in the sales package.

The Galaxy S10 Lite also packs in decent camera sensors with triple camera support at the back. There’s the main 48MP sensor along with 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro lens and 32MP handling the selfie duty.

The phone is currently on pre-order with sales starting from February 4. Pre-order customers can avail one-time screen replacement worth Rs. 1,999 and additional cashback of Rs. 3,000 with ICICI Bank credit card. The phone will sell in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colours for Rs. 39,999.