Samsung unveils 110-inch MicroLED in South Korea

Samsung 110" MicroLED

Fitting a MicroLED in an average apartment is still a distant dream for many but Samsung today announced that they have managed to shrink the starting size of MicroLED TVs to 110-inches as opposed to 146-inches previously aka The Wall.

This change in size not only brings the price down but a few other things too. The Wall went with the modular approach but the 110-inch MicroLED is prefabricated and tuned from the factory along with the new surface mount technology for an easier out of the box setup.

The 110-inch MicroLED is powered by Micro AI Processor, which Samsung says is powerful enough to deliver 4K HDR content and keep the MicroLEDs running that are rated for up to 100,000 hours of use.

Needless to say, the new MicroLED TV comes with Samsung Smart TV features, Multi View function that allows to watch four sources up to 55-inches and 5.1 channel sound support.

The MicroLED will release in first quarter of next year for 170 million Korean won or around US$156,000.

MicroLEDs uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and colour filters utilised in conventional displays. Instead, it is self-illuminating—producing light and colour from its own pixel structures and supports 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB colour gamut.

