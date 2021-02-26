Samsung Galaxy A32 to come with 64-megapixel quad camera in India



Samsung is expanding its A-series with Galaxy A32. While Galaxy A32 5G featuring a 48-megapixel camera without 90Hz display refresh rate was already announced internationally, in India Samsung will bring the A32 4G in the coming days. This will be Samsung’s second smartphone in Galaxy A series in 2021 after the recently launched Galaxy A12.

Among other specifications, Galaxy A32 will feature a 64-megapixel quad-camera along with the ultra-wide lens, macro lens and depth camera. It will also feature sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also come with a massive 5000mAh.