Samsung launches Galaxy M12 with 90Hz display

Samsung continues to expand its M-series with Galaxy M12. The smartphone is powered by an 8nm Exynos 850 octa-core 2.0GHz processor. One of the highlights of the Galaxy M12 is the 6.5-inch Infinity display with 90Hz refresh rate for improved performance. In terms of audio, the Galaxy M12 supports Dolby Atmos on wired and Bluetooth headsets.

The fingerprint sensor is present on the side of the Galaxy M12. The device runs on Android 11 out of the box and supports One UI 3.1. The cameras on the Galaxy M12 are four in total. The primary lens is 48-megapixel that leverages the ISOCELL GM2 sensor, there is a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens that has a 123-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is 8-megapixel.

Galaxy M12 comes with a massive 6000mAh battery with a 15W fast charger. Galaxy M12 is available in Black, Blue and White colours and is priced at Rs. 10,999 for 4GB + 64 GB variant and Rs. 13,499 for 6GB + 128 GB variant. Galaxy M12 will be available across Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select Retail stores starting March 18, 2021.