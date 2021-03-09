Galaxy M-series available on discount as Samsung kicks off its Carnival



Samsung has announced its ‘Samsung Carnival’ that offers a discount on Galaxy M Series smartphones. This is on the occasion of the second anniversary. Galaxy M Series smartphones are made in India for Indian millennials who want the best of features at competitive rates.

As a part of Samsung Carnival, customers purchasing Galaxy M Series devices from Amazon.in and Samsung.com with HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Cards can avail a special cashback offer of Rs. 1,000.

Additionally, customers looking to upgrade their old smartphone for a new Galaxy M Series smartphone can avail of an upgrade voucher worth Rs. 1,000 in exchange for their old device via Samsung.com and retail stores.

These offers will be valid on Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 from March 9-12, 2021.