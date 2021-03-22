Samsung expands its A-series lineup with Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones in India. These devices come with flagship-grade features like a 64-megapixel Quad Camera with OIS, Space Zoom, Single Take and 4K Video Snap. They are IP67 water and dust resistant and sport an Infinity-O display screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The specifications of the phone on paper really look solid. The Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch screen while the Galaxy A72 sports a 6.7-inch screen. For comfortable viewing, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 automatically adjust the display colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with Eye Comfort Shield.

In the camera department, the phones are no slouch. The new Galaxy A Series sports a 64-megapixel quad rear camera set-up with ultra-wide lens and macro lens. With the video snap feature, one can capture 4K videos and turn them into an 8-megapixel high-resolution image. The camera also supports 30 different categories including people, food, outdoor landscapes, and pets to ensure a post-ready picture every time. The presence of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and night mode enhances the quality of pictures clicked. Galaxy A72 camera system goes one step further by including a telephoto lens enabling 3 times Optical Zoom. Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A32 come with a 32-megapixel front camera.



Both the devices are powered by Snapdragon 720G. The Galaxy A52 features a 4500mAh battery and supports 25W fast-charging (comes only with a 15W charger) while the Galaxy A72 comes with a 5000mAh battery and comes with 25W charger.

The Galaxy A52 comes in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB option and the Galaxy A72 comes with a single memory, that is 8GB + 128GB/256GB storage option. They are available in four different colours – Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Blue – with a soft haze finish.

Pricing & Availability

Galaxy A72 is priced at Rs. 34,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs.37,999 for 8GB+256GB while Galaxy A52 is priced at Rs. 26,499 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs. 27,999 for 8GB+128GB variant.

As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards and EMI transactions for Galaxy A72 and up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on Galaxy A52. Alternately, customers can get a cashback of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,500 on Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 respectively on EMI transactions done via Zest Money.