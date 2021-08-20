Samsung India’s live shopping platform will offer additional incentives while pre-booking the new foldable devices

If you reside in India and are planning to pre-book Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold3 or the Galaxy Flip3, you may want to hold out till August 23. Samsung will conduct India’s first live pre-book event where consumers can book the device and get additional benefits like early delivery of the device, a free Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Silicon Cover with Ring.

These incentives are in addition to the previous pre-booking offers like an upgrade voucher of up to Rs. 7000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs. 7000, and 1 year of Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is priced from Rs. 1,49,999 while the Galaxy Flip3 starts from Rs. 84,999.

More Information