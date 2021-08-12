Samsung unveils two new foldable devices

At the virtual Unpacked event, Samsung today announced two new foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are the latest two additions that improve on their respective predecessors with improved foldable experience along with durability, which was one of the main issues in a fragile foldable device like these.

Samsung prides itself on the build quality of the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, which are now equipped with IPX8 water resistance. Do note the ‘X’ in the IP rating – it means the phones are not certified against any dust resistance. Adding to their durability cred is the use of Armor Aluminum, touted as the “strongest aluminium ever used on a Galaxy smartphone,” Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a new protective film made of stretchable PET and optimised display panel layers, making the main display 80 percent more durable than their predecessors. If you still doubt Samsung’s claims, the company also commissioned Bureau Veritas to verify the “foldability” of the phone and according to the agency, the phones are good to fold and unfold up to 200,000 times.

If we talk about Z Fold3’s display, the phone has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2208 x 1768) Infinity Flex display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. The cover screen measures 6.2-inches in size with support for 120Hz and peak brightness of 1500 nits. In addition to this, the screens also support S Pen functionality, making it the first one under the Galaxy Z series. The S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold3 will come in two variants – S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro that are specially engineered with retractable Pro tip and force limit technology to protect Z Fold3’s main display.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and feature 12GB RAM along with 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The phone’s battery is rated at 4400mAh and is fast charging compatible. On the camera side, the phone is equipped with a total of five cameras – one on the front (10MP), one under the main display (4MP) and three at the rear (12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle and 12MP telephoto).

The phone is now on pre-order in select markets with sales starting from August 27. In the US, the Galaxy Z Fold3 will retail for $1800.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is the clamshell version that comes in a compact form factor and fancy colours. Its cover screen now measures at 1.9-inches whereas the main display stands at 6.7-inches with FHD+ resolution support and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It will also be powered by Snapdragon’s 888 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The 3300mAh battery is fast charging compatible and has three cameras – a 10MP selfie camera and two 12MP rear cameras.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 will also go on sale at the same day as the Galaxy Z Fold3 but at $1000.

Users pre-ordering the phones will also get a year of Samsung Care+ support service that covers the phone from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement.