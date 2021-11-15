RAM Plus-toting Galaxy A32 8GB lands in India

Samsung has launched a new variant of the Galaxy A32 in the Indian market. The new Galaxy A32 now comes with 8GB of onboard memory and RAM Plus support. What is RAM Plus, you ask? It is nothing but virtual memory (similar to page file in Windows) that lets you expand the available memory to up to 12GB. We are not sure how deep customisation Samsung allows with RAM Plus but the company claims with RAM Plus enabled, users can open more apps at once and also reduce the app loading time. Is it useful? We don’t know. Is the feature worth bragging about? Sure.

Apart from the RAM boost, we are looking at the same Galaxy A32 launched in February. It is powered by Mediatek’s Helio G80 processor,128GB internal storage, 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 64MP quad rear camera with 20MP on the front and a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W adaptive fast charging.

The 8GB variant of the Galaxy A32 is priced at Rs. 23499 and is available now in black, blue and violet colours.

