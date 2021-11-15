Older Galaxy Watches gain new features with the latest update

It’s a good day today if you are a Samsung user. In addition to releasing the One UI 4 update, Samsung is also rolling out a new software update that will add more features and watch faces to the older Samsung smartwatches.

If you have a Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3, you’ll be able to enjoy 10 new watch faces that were first launched with the Galaxy Watch4. The new update also updates Group Challenges by adding a workout with friends feature.

However, if you are using the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3, the watches will now support advanced fall detection, allowing users to choose a higher sensitivity for the detection. Fall Detection will send an SOS notification to pre-selected contacts on your list so that they can check on the user quickly. The two smartwatches will also give deeper insights into the overall health with support for Samsung Health Monitor app.

The update is rolling out for supported models as we speak with Bluetooth variants getting it first followed by the LTE variants.