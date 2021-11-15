Samsung starts rolling out One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 series

Samsung has confirmed the rollout of One UI 4 based on Android 12 and the first recipient of the updated software experience is the Galaxy S21 series. In short, if you own a Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ or the Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can head to the settings menu and check for the update. The gradual rollout will reach multiple regions in the coming days.

One UI 4 focuses on three pillars – customisation, privacy and an extended ecosystem. The improved user interface brings granular customisations that let you choose the colour palettes of the home screen to icons, menu, button and background.

On the security front, the phone will now notify users when an app is trying to access the phone’s camera or mic and also introduce a new privacy dashboard for a quicker way to change the privacy settings.

The extended ecosystem allows Samsung to work with other companies like Google, for instance, to give a unified user experience, irrespective of the Samsung device you are using.

Samsung hasn’t given an exact timeline of the rollout of OneUI 4 on other devices but said it will “soon become available Galaxy S and Note series as well as Galaxy Z series, A series and tablets”.

In addition to the Galaxy S21 series, the current One UI 4 list includes the following devices:



Galaxy S20 series (Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE)

Galaxy Note20 series (Note20, Note20 Ultra)

Galaxy S10 series (S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G)

Galaxy Note10 series (Note10, Note 10+)

Galaxy Fold series (Galaxy Fold, Z Fold3, Z Fold2)

Galaxy Flip series (Z Flip3, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G)

Galaxy A series (Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 series (S7 and Tab S7+)