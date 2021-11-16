Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 gets second One UI 4 beta update

Hot on the heels of releasing One UI 4 for the Galaxy S21 series yesterday, Samsung has started rolling out the second beta build for its foldable devices. The update attempts to make the software as bug-free as possible with lots of bug fixes.

The beta update for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 brings improved camera performance, fixed Wi-Fi automatic connection error, display improvements when using the phone at 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and many other changes for a smoother foldable experience.

Samsung is yet to confirm the release date of the One UI 4 for these foldable devices but it should be soon considering Samsung is trying to “narrow the gap” between the regular One UI 4 release and One UI 4 for foldables. In all likeliness, users should get it by next month.

