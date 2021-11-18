Samsung unveils Wooyoungmi Edition for wearables

Samsung’s marketing association with fashion continues for its devices and this time it extends to its latest wearables – Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2. Behold the Galaxy Watch4 Wooyoungmi Edition and Galaxy Buds 2 Wooyoungmi Edition that is announced in South Korea in collaboration with designer Youngmi Woo.

The special edition Galaxy Watch4 comes in a special package that includes an exclusive strap made of leather and high-quality steel, an all-black charger with Wooyoungmi’s logo and an exclusive watch face downloadable from the Google Play Store.

The 44mm Galaxy Watch4 Wooyoungmi Edition is priced at 399,000 won whereas the 40mm will sell for 369,000 won.

The Galaxy Buds2 Wooyoungmi Edition also comes with a special box and matches the black colour of the watch along with a premium-looking square case with Wooyoungmi’s logo embossed on it. The Galaxy Buds2 is priced at 199,000 won.

Both special editions will go on sale in South Korea from Nov 19 and will be sold exclusively on Musinsa.

Product Page