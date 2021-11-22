Samsung Smart Monitor M7 now available in white

Samsung has launched a white edition of its Smart Monitor M7 in South Korea. Moving from the dark-hued option, the white edition features a clean and modern design with slim bezels.

The Smart Monitor M7 white edition will be available for the 32-inch display size and joins the black M7 and the M5 models, taking the total SKUs to 7.

The feature set of the Smart Monitor M7 remains the same that lets you enjoy OTT apps like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Samsung TV Plus and more by just connecting it to the Wi-Fi or can be used as a regular monitor. It also features USB Type-C, USB 2.0 ports, Bluetooth 4.2 and other smart features like Samsung Wireless DeX, voice assistant support, Apple AirPlay 2 and Tap View.

The Smart Monitor M7 has been a hit for Samsung in its home market and has sold over 100,000 units in a span of 11 months since its launch in December last year.

The Smart Monitor M7 White Edition will sell from tomorrow for 580,000 won.