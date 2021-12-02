Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A03s make their American debut

Samsung has bolstered its affordable range in the United States market with two new introductions – the Galaxy A13 5G and the Galaxy A03s. With an aim to make 5G accessible and affordable to everyone, Galaxy A13 is Samsung’s most affordable 5G phone in the US yet. It is priced at $249.99 and in addition to 5G connectivity, it brings respectable performance with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor, 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz screen, 64GB internal storage and memory expansion slot.

Furthermore, the Android 11-running phone has a 50MP triple camera set up at the back, a 5MP at the front, 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy A13 5G will sell from tomorrow on AT&T and Samsung.com and will be available at T-Mobile from January 2022.

If you are looking for something more affordable, Samsung will also sell the Galaxy A03s from next month across AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. It is priced at $159 and features a 6.5-inch display, 5000mAh battery, octa-core MediaTek P35 processor, a triple camera setup with a 13MP main camera and a 5MP front camera.

Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy A phone will also sell on Samsung.com.