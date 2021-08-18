Samsung launches Galaxy A03s budget smartphone with MediaTek P35 processor



Samsung has launched its budget smartphone, the Galaxy A03s. Extending the A-series, Galaxy A03s sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, a 5000mAh battery, and is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek P35 processor.

Galaxy A03s is equipped with a triple camera setup. On the rear, Galaxy A03s has a 13-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel macro lens and another 2-megapixel depth camera. Galaxy A03s offers different ways to decorate your snapshots and personalize your photos with Live Stickers. The front camera is 5-megapixel and comes with live focus, built-in filters and different camera modes. The fingerprint sensor is located at the side. The Galaxy A03s supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 Core. It also comes with Samsung premium services that include Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Smart Switch.

Galaxy A03s is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs. 12,499 for 4GB+64GB variant. Galaxy A03s will be available in three colours – Black, Blue and White flaunting a haze and matt textured body. Galaxy A03s will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.