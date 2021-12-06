Sammy Hub

Galaxy Z Flip3 users in Malaysia can buy Disney-branded accessories

Samsung has teamed up with Disney to launch a lineup of accessories for its Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone. Exclusively sold on Samsung Malaysia’s e-store, the new collection starts from RM79 (~$19) and brings a choice of phone straps with Disney’s Mickey Mouse or Marvel and National Geographic logos.

Moving up the ladder is the option to get RM159 (~$38) Star Wars or The Simpsons-branded collection (pictured above) that comes with a silicone cover strap, lanyard, a sticker pack and can be attached to the phone.

This is not the first time Samsung has collaborated with brands for its latest clamshell phone. Earlier this year, Samsung in Australia launched limited-edition jeans and even teamed up with Shopee and Marvel in Singapore to sell the phone with exclusive packaging and accessories.

