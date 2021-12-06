Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 starts receiving One UI 4 (Android 12) update

Right on schedule, Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 4 update for its foldables — Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Admittedly, the rollout seems to be limited with South Koreans getting the Galaxy Z Fold3 update and Serbians with the Galaxy Z Flip3, it is just a matter of days before the update reaches other markets. Users who have not received it can go to settings and request for the update in the software update menu.

One UI 4 is based on Android 12 and the update emphasizes granular customization of the user interface; better insight on the phone’s security and privacy with the new privacy dashboard and improved compatibility of apps with a unified user experience.

Via 1 | Via 2