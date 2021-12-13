Sammy Hub

Samsung’s SET Division will be known as the DX Division

Samsung’s rechristening of business division continues. Right after renaming its mobile business to Mobile Experience or MX for short, Samsung has confirmed the new name of the newly merged SET division. The SET division has been named as DX (Device eXperience) Division with the same aim as the MX business — to create new and meaningful experiences for customers.

The DX Division comprises of the Visual Display Business, Digital Appliances Business, Health & Medical Equipment Business, MX Business and Networks Business and as confirmed earlier by Samsung, it will be headed by Vice Chairman and CEO JH Han.

Samsung’s first products under the new DX Division will be announced at JH Han’s CES keynote.

