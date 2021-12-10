Samsung’s renames Mobile biz to Mobile Experience (MX)

A lot of things are changing at Samsung. Earlier this week, they announced naming new CEOs and combining a new SET division for its consumer electronics business. Now the company has confirmed the renaming of its mobile business.

Samsung’s Mobile Communications business will now be known as Mobile Experience (MX). Samsung says the name change is in sync with the “beginning of the next chapter for Galaxy” that will prioritize user experience and go beyond to satisfy the “diverse needs of its customers” with respect to its products and services.

We’re excited to announce the renaming of our business after decades of innovation and leadership in the mobile industry. We believe this name change will help us usher in a new era in mobile innovations where we can create even more exciting possibilities for Galaxy users. TM Roh, President and Head of the MX Business

Samsung’s MX business includes products like smartphones, tablets, wearables, PCs, software and services and will work towards creating “meaningful experiences,” which also seems to be the focus of Samsung’s upcoming CES keynote in January.