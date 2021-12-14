Galaxy A03 Core now available in Brazil

Samsung’s most affordable Galaxy A series phone is now available for customers in Brazil. The Galaxy A03 Core is aimed at customers who want a large display, battery and a decent performance at an affordable price.

The Galaxy A03 Core runs Android 11 Go Edition and is powered by Unisoc’s SC9863A octa-core processor and 2GB RAM. However, it’s the screen and the battery that is the highlight here, which features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and 5000mAh battery that gives a full day of run time on a single charge.

On the camera side, there’s an 8MP main sensor at the back and a 5MP for selfies. It comes with 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

The Galaxy A03 Core sells in Brazil in black and blue for R$999 (~US$175).