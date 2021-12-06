Galaxy A03 Core runs Android 11 Go Editon on its Unisoc chip

Completing the Galaxy A03 trifecta is the A03 Core. The phone was revealed a few weeks back without any information but now we have the pricing and the availability of the device, at least for the Indian market. The most inexpensive Galaxy A03 phone, it’s meant for users who want a basic smartphone experience without spending a lot.

Powered by Unisoc’s SC9863A processor and 2GB RAM, the phone runs Android 11 Go Edition. Android Go Edition is a lightweight version of Android OS, designed specifically for devices with 2GB or less. The Go Edition improves app loading times with Go Edition-specific apps, saves data and gives access to Google services.

As far as other features go, the Galaxy A03 Core boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera, 32GB internal memory with microSD card expansion slot, 4G dual SIM support and 5000mAh battery.

The phone will sell in India for Rs. 7,999 in blue and black color options.

