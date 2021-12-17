New Galaxy S21 FE leak reveals everything

Samsung will most likely announce the Galaxy S21 FE in early January but if you cannot wait, the phone has leaked yet again, revealing every possible detail about the device. This information comes by way of the German website, WinFuture which says the expected price of the device in Germany will start from 749 euros but bring a Snapdragon 888 variant, unlike the existing Galaxy S21 series that is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos chips.

It will have a 6.4-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2x Full HD+ display supporting 120Hz refresh rate that will conceal the in-screen fingerprint sensor beneath it and be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. The display will also have a cutout for the front-facing 32MP camera.

At the back, Samsung will use a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and complemented by an ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto.

The new fan edition phone will be water and dust resistant with IP68 rating and come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM options, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage with memory expansion support via microSD, 4500mAh battery, wireless charging support, dual-SIM and connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0.