Official Galaxy S21 FE cases go live on Samsung’s website

The rate at which Galaxy S21 FE’s information is leaking, Samsung should just announce the phone and be done with it. Soon after the recent leak that shows off the phone and its marketing collaterals, we’ve received links from a fellow reader showing off the official cases of the upcoming Galaxy S21 phone.

The links come by way of Samsung Colombia, confirming three cases for the phone. The silicone cover matches the phone’s colourful hues and sport a soft touch along with a lanyard loophole. Interestingly, there’s an orange silicone cover too but apparently, Samsung does not plan to sell the phone in orange.

The next two are clear covers that show off the phone’s original colour but at the same time protect it from falls and scratches. The standing clear cover features a kickstand and seems to be tested to meet the MIL-810G standards.

The Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to have an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset, depending on the sale region and have up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will support 5G and have a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, triple camera with 64MP main sensor, an ultra-wide and a depth sensor and a 4500mAh battery.

The rumoured announcement is supposed to happen on Jan 4, which given the date, should happen at CES.

Silicone Cover

Clear Standing Rugged Cover

Premium Clear Cover

Thanks, Samb0y!