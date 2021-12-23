Galaxy S21 FE gets a quick look on a video

Another day, another Galaxy S21 FE leak. The Italian website has managed to get their hands on early on the retail package of the device and captures everything you’d want to know on a video for an early first impression. The website mentions that Samsung bundles the phone with a Type-C cable but as expected, the power adapter is missing from the sales package.

According to the website, the Galaxy S21 FE has a good build quality with the right dimensions as it does not feel large or heavy. The back seems to be made of polycarbonate while the frame boasts an aluminum construction. The only new information to surface is the phone will run Android 12 with One UI 4 out of the box.

To rehash the specs, the Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor and come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM options and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage with memory expansion support via microSD. The Dynamic Amoled 2X screen measures 6.4-inches in size that supports Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Rounding up the spec sheet are the triple cameras (12+12+8MP) at the back, 32MP at the front, 4500mAh battery, wireless charging support, 5G connectivity, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Samsung is expected to announce the phone early next month, most likely at or before CES.