Samsung will attend CES 2022 despite Omicron scare

Samsung has confirmed the company will have a physical presence at the upcoming CES 2022 technology show in Las Vegas next month. This comes after many global companies and publications covering the show decided to withdraw their in-person participation after witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases in the United States due to the Omicron variant.

As per Yonhap News, there will be no change in Samsung’s on-site presence and the decision to press ahead with the physical participation seems to be due to the recent changes at Samsung.

Samsung recently named JH Han as the CEO of the DX Division who will take the center stage for the pre-show CES 2022 keynote, making Han’s first and important public appearance after the promotion.

The report also adds that Samsung is closely monitoring the situation and the final decision of Han traveling to Las Vegas, could be taken next week but there will still be a minimal on-site presence of Samsung at the show.

CTA, the organizers of CES have confirmed that they are taking utmost care for organizing a safe and socially-distanced show with over 2200 companies still confirmed to exhibit at the show in person.

But with every passing day, more companies are prioritizing their employees’ and attendees’ safety by announcing their decision to not participate physically. Google, Meta, GM, Amazon, Twitter, AT&T, Lenovo, and T-Mobile are some of the companies that have announced their withdrawal or limit their physical presence.