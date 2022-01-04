Samsung will announce Game Screen at CES 2022

Samsung’s JH Han will take the stage tonight for the pre-show keynote but it seems CES’ website has spilled most of the devices Samsung plans to unveil during his address. Check out the Game Screen. A 2022 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, the Game Screen features a 55-inch rotating curved display with 1000R curvature that is, well, designed for gamers.

Gamers can use the screen in portrait or landscape, which will vary the screen size to 55-inches or 27-31-inches, depending on the orientation. The audio will also adjust according to it.

The Game Screen uses a MiniLED Neo QLED panel with 4K resolution support and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The listing also mentions 240Hz, which I assume is another variant with a higher refresh rate (or touch response). Either way, we’ll wait for Samsung to reveal complete details later today.