Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch curved gaming display

The Game Screen we reported yesterday turns out to be the Odyssey Ark. Samsung revealed the display during the keynote and while the details are scant at the moment, Odyssey Ark will launch later this year.

It’s a curved gaming monitor that can be used horizontally or vertically and has a 1000R curvature for better immersion and is easy on the eyes. Samsung says the display while in landscape orientation allows users to use 55-inches of screen real estate and in vertical mode about 24-inches.

There will be a wireless dial to control settings of the monitor and come with features like Multiview that allows multitasking and Gaming Hub.

Earlier this week, Samsung also introduced a “conventional” gaming monitor — Odyssey Neo G8.