Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets priced for India

Samsung has announced the Indian pricing for its latest Fan Edition phone. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G will sell in India from tomorrow with a price starting from Rs. 54,999 or from Rs. 49,999 with the HDFC card cashback. Either way, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with features that are found on Samsung’s premium Galaxy S21 series.

Despite the polycarbonate shell at the back, Samsung has done a good job to emulate the Galaxy S21 with the contour cut design accompanied by the metal frame and IP68 rating. It comes in four color options — Olive, Lavender, White, and Graphite and is powered by the same Samsung’s Exynos 2100 SoC, 8GB RAM, and storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. The triple rear cameras have a 12MP+12MP+8MP configuration while the front features a 32MP sensor for selfies. It is also the first phone from Samsung to run Android 12 (One UI 4) out of the box and comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, up to 15W wireless charging, and even reverse wireless charging.

Samsung will also sell the 256GB variant in India and which is priced at Rs. 53,999 after the HDFC card discount. Do note, the discount offer is valid only for a week till January 17, 2022.

Buy from Amazon | Product Page