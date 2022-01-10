Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S22 on Feb 8

A new report emerging from South Korea claims Samsung will announce the new Galaxy S22 series early next month. According to a report by Digital Daily, Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on February 8 where the company is expected to announce the latest Galaxy S22 series.

The article further claims that Samsung will open pre-orders of the series a day after the announcement on February 9 with the devices slated to go on sale from February 24.

Thanks to a constant stream of leaks, we know Samsung is working on three devices under the Galaxy S22 series — Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra and will be powered either by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung’s Exynos 2200 processor that will be announced tomorrow.

In addition to the latest processor and top-of-the-line RAM and ROM options, the phones are rumored to have a large Infinity-O display, 108MP main camera sensor, longer battery and S Pen support, at least for the Ultra variant.

