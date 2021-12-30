Samsung to unveil Exynos SoC with RDNA 2 graphics on Jan 11

The new flagship Exynos chip will be announced on January 11, Samsung has confirmed. The teaser tweet along with the accompanying short video does not reveal much but did confirm the upcoming Exynos — or Exynos 2200 as it’s rumored to be called — will come RDNA 2 graphics support.

Since AMD’s Lisa Su confirmed the development of the “next-generation Exynos SoC”, neither Samsung nor AMD have shared any concrete details. But the chip’s GPU will use the RDNA 2 architecture, which means it will bring support for features like ray-tracing and variable refresh rate that have the possibility to truly transform mobile gaming.

The timing of the SoC announcement is also interesting. Samsung generally announces major components before unveiling its flagship device and considering the Galaxy S22 is right around the corner, it seems like a done deal for the new Exynos to pair with the Galaxy S22.