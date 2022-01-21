Samsung will unveil a ‘noteworthy’ Galaxy S device in February

Short of giving a date, TM Roh’s editorial today confirms an Unpacked event slated in February. Although we should get a save the date anytime now (rumored to be Feb 8), the editorial speaks on how Samsung fueled the smartphone innovation and will continue to do so in the future.

Samsung has confirmed that at the Unpacked next month, they will announce the “most noteworthy” Galaxy S ever created. This affirms the fact that the legacy of the Galaxy Note series will now live in Samsung’s Galaxy S series phone and if the number of leaks is any proof, Galaxy S22 Ultra will be that noteworthy device with S Pen support.

That’s not all. Samsung also hints about new features to expect in the upcoming phone like an improved low-light camera along with longer battery life and snappier performance.